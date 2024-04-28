Porzingis logged 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 104-84 victory over the Heat in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Porzingis was active on both ends of the court, and even though he cooled down after a strong start in which he scored Boston's first eight points, he still finished with a solid output despite playing just 27 minutes. The limit in playing time was probably related to the nature of the game since it was a blowout from the second quarter onwards, meaning Porzingis shouldn't have problems handling his regular workload in Game 4 on Monday. Porzingis has scored 18 points in two of his three appearances in the series.