Porzingis supplied a team-high 34 points (11-19 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 overtime victory over New York.

After missing two of the prior four games while fighting off the effects of an illness, Porzingis looked 100 percent healthy as he matched his season highs in points and made threes -- he hit both numbers against the Bulls on Jan. 29. The 29-year-old center has had his usual trouble staying in the lineup this season, and in 12 appearances since the All-Star break he's averaging 20.3 points, 6.3 boards, 2.6 threes, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals.