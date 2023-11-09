Porzingis totaled 29 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 loss to the 76ers.

Porzingis led all players in Wednesday's game in scoring, his second-highest point total of the season. Porzingis has been dominant for the Celtics so far this season, tallying at least 15 points and five rebounds in six of his seven appearances.