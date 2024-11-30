Porzingis is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to knee injury management, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis recorded 21 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Friday's 138-129 victory over the Bulls, but it wouldn't be strange to see him get a day off. Sunday's contest will be the first leg of a back-to-back set, so the Celtics could choose to rest the big man either Sunday or Monday against the Heat. Porzingis has accounted for 37 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 48 minutes in his first two games of the season.