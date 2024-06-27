The Celtics announced Thursday that Porzingis recently underwent successful foot surgery and is expected to return to play in 5-6 months, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis dealt with a lower left leg injury during the playoffs, and offseason surgery was expected. He underwent a procedure to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon and will likely be forced to miss the start of the regular season in the 2024-25 campaign.