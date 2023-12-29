Porzingis is doubtful for Friday's game against the Raptors due to left calf injury management, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis will likely join Al Horford (rest) on the sidelines for the second half of a back-to-back set. The last time both big men were unavailable, Lamar Stevens drew a spot start, but Neemias Queta is also a candidate for increased playing time Friday. While Porzingis probably won't play Friday, he should be back in action Sunday in San Antonio.