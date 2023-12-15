Porzingis is doubtful for Friday's game against the Magic due to left calf tightness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis missed a four-game stretch from Nov. 26-Dec. 4 due to a calf injury but has appeared in three straight contests since then. However, he'll likely take a seat for the second night of a back-to-back set to manage the lingering injury. Porzingis should be able to return for Sunday's rematch against Orlando. Al Horford (rest) and Luke Kornet (hip) are both out, so if Porzingis joins them on the sidelines, Boston will have to play a lot of smaller lineups, making Lamar Stevens, Oshae Brissett, Neemias Queta and Sam Hauser candidates for increased playing time.