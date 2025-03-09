Porzingis (illness) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Jazz, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Porzingis will likely miss a sixth straight game due to an illness. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Thunder, but he doesn't have a return timetable at the moment. Jayson Tatum (knee) and Al Horford (toe) are questionable, as coach Joe Mazzulla continues to give his regulars some rest ahead of the playoffs.
