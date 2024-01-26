Porzingis (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Clippers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Porzingis is expected to miss Saturday's contest due to a left ankle sprain he suffered against Miami. While the 28-year-old big man downplayed the severity of his injury, it appears that Boston will play it cautiously. Al Horford will likely enter the starting lineup if Porzingis is ruled out.
