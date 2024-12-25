Porzingis is doubtful to return to Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to left ankle soreness.
Porzingis posted nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 13 minutes during the first half but likely won't play in the second half. Luke Kornet started the second half in Porzingis' place.
