Porzingis is doubtful to return to Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to left ankle soreness.

Porzingis posted nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 13 minutes during the first half but likely won't play in the second half. Luke Kornet started the second half in Porzingis' place.

