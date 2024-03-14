Porzingis (hamstring) won't play Thursday versus Phoenix, but head coach Joe Mazzulla said that the big man will take some on-court reps during pregame warmups and is viewed as day-to-day moving forward, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Porzingis is on the mend despite the fact that he'll miss his fourth straight game Thursday due to a right hamstring strain. Though Porzingis is improving by the day and should be back in action soon, Boston owns a 9.5-game lead in the Eastern Conference entering play Thursday, so the team could take an abundance of caution with the big man.