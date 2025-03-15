Porzingis (illness) is available for Saturday's game versus the Nets but will operate on a minutes restriction, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday after missing Boston's last eight games due to an illness. However, Porzingis will likely play fewer than his season average of 28.9 minutes per contest.
