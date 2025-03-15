Porzingis (illness) is available for Saturday's game versus the Nets but will operate on a minutes restriction, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis missed Boston's last eight games due to a non-COVID-related illness, but he'll be able to take the court Saturday, albeit with a restriction in place. The Celtics will be without Al Horford (toe), and with Porzingis likely to be held under 30 minutes, both Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta could be headed for extended playing time in the frontcourt.