Coach Joe Mazzulla said Sunday that Porzingis (calf) will be re-evaluated "after a week or so," Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.

Porzingis left Friday's 113-96 loss to the Magic and was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Hawks after undergoing an MRI. The injury is not expected to be a long-term issue, but the sharpshooting big man will miss at least a few games. Mazzulla's one-week timeline would put Porzingis on track to return for the Knockout Rounds of the In-Season Tournament, which starts Dec. 4. In Porzingis' absence, Al Horford will presumably slide into the starting lineup, but Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet are also candidates for increased bench roles.