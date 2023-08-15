Porzingis is slated to miss the FIBA World Cup due to a foot injury, Eurohoops.com reports.

Porzingis announced the decision on his personal Twitter account Tuesday and said he's been recovering for several weeks from plantar fasciitis in his foot. The Latvian forward said the decision was made by the national team's medical and coaching staff, as well as the Celtics' brass. Porzingis was traded to Boston this offseason and quickly signed a two-year, $60 million extension, so as long as he's available, the versatile veteran figures to play a major role for the Celtics in 2023-24, though his health has been a concern throughout his career.