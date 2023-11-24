Porzingis will not return to Friday's matchup with the Magic due to left calf tightness, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Porzingis went to the locker room early in the third quarter, and the Celtics will opt to err on the side of caution. The big man produced nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes before exiting the contest. It remains to be seen what his status will be for Sunday's contest with the Hawks.