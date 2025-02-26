Porzingis (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

After being a late scratch in Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Porzingis will overcome an illness Wednesday. Over his last nine games, the star big man has averaged 20.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 31.7 minutes. With Jaylen Brown (thigh) out, Porzingis should see a boost in usage against Detroit.