Porzingis (eye) will play Monday against the Timberwolves, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Despite battling a right eye sty, Porzingis will suit up for a sixth straight game to start the campaign. Over his first five appearances with Boston, the talented big man is averaging 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 29.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Dealing with eye injury•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Still adjusting to new team•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Clutch effort in win•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Notches double-double in victory•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Remains in starting lineup•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Logs 17 minutes against Philly•