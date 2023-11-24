Porzingis told reporters following Friday's 113-96 loss to the Magic that he will undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the severity of his left calf injury, but he doesn't think it's a long-term issue, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Porzingis said he felt a tweak in his calf running up the floor in the third quarter, and the Celtics opted to be cautious, shutting him down for the remainder of the game. He finished the contest with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes. If Porzingis is sidelined for a few games, Al Horford would presumably be the primary beneficiary, while Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet could get additional minutes off the bench.