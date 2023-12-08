Coach Joe Mazzulla said Porzingis (calf) will have no minutes restriction and is good to go for Friday's game versus the Knicks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis will return to action Friday after missing the previous four games with a calf injury. Porzingis is expected to replace Al Horford in the starting lineup and play close to his season average of 30.3 minutes per contest.