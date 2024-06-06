Coach Joe Mazulla said that Porzingis will not have any minutes restrictions in Game 1 versus the Mavericks on Thursday, Steven Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.
Mazulla added that he hasn't yet decided if KP will start, but it sounds like Porzingis will be a full-go for Game 1 of the Finals. His return will result in fewer minutes for Xavier Tillman and Al Horford.
