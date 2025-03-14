Porzingis (illness) is out for Friday's game versus the Heat, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official sitereports.
Porzingis will miss his eighth straight contest Friday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to an illness. Al Horford will likely draw another start in his absence. Porzingis' next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Brooklyn.
