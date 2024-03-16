Porzingis (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Wizards, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Porzingis is being treated as day-to-day with a nagging hamstring problem, but the Celtics are not going to take any risks with him, and they've ruled him out to face one of the weakest teams in the Eastern Conference. Expect Al Horford to remain in the starting lineup with Porzingis out.