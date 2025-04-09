Porzingis (rest) will not play Wednesday against Orlando, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Derrick White (ankle), Jayson Tatum (ankle), Al Horford (knee) and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) are all being held out as well, while Jaylen Brown (kne) is questionable for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Tuesday's 119-117 overtime victory over New York, Porzingis finished with 34 points (11-19 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.