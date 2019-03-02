Celtics' Kyrie Irving: 12 helpers in win

Irving totaled 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 assists and six rebounds across 34 minutes in the Celtics' win over the Wizards on Friday.

Irving shot poorly in Friday's win, totaling only 13 points. He's now scored 13 or less in two of his last three games, and he shockingly hasn't gone to the free-throw line in any of those contests. Irving was able to get teammates involved, handing out 12 assists and saving his night.