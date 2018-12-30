Celtics' Kyrie Irving: 26 points, 13 dimes in comeback win

Irving provided 26 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Irving was extremely efficient as a scorer while matching his season high in assists, making big play after big play down the stretch and leading his team to an impressive comeback victory. Irving has been absolutely sensational of late, sinking at least 50 percent of his field-goal attempts in each of the last four games and contributing three double-doubles in the process.