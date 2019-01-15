Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Absent from injury report
Irving (quadriceps) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Kyrie got the night off Monday due to a quadriceps issue, but he looks to be ready to go for what figures to be a fascinating matchup between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Terry Rozier will shift back to a bench role now that Irving has returned from a brief absence.
