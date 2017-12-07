Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Again leads C's with 23 points

Irving furnished 23 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 97-90 win over the Mavericks.

With Jaylen Brown (eye) and Marcus Morris (knee) both missing Wednesday's game, Irving found himself on the floor with some unusual Celtic lineups. As usual, he delivered. Uncle Drew's handle continues to amaze, as he's seemingly able to drive to the bucket at will. After a 4-1 homestand, Irving and his mates travel to San Antonio, starting a three game road trip versus the Spurs on Friday night. One assumes the 35-year-old Tony Parker might struggle to keep up with Boston's star point guard.