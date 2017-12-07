Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Again leads C's with 23 points
Irving furnished 23 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 97-90 win over the Mavericks.
With Jaylen Brown (eye) and Marcus Morris (knee) both missing Wednesday's game, Irving found himself on the floor with some unusual Celtic lineups. As usual, he delivered. Uncle Drew's handle continues to amaze, as he's seemingly able to drive to the bucket at will. After a 4-1 homestand, Irving and his mates travel to San Antonio, starting a three game road trip versus the Spurs on Friday night. One assumes the 35-year-old Tony Parker might struggle to keep up with Boston's star point guard.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 32 points in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops 36 points in Thursday's win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Held in check by Detroit•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 25 points•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Leads Celtics to comfortable victory•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.