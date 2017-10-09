Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Among several players resting Monday vs. Philly
Irving will be rested for Monday's game against the Sixers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Celtics will rest Irving, Gordan Hayward, Al Horford and Marcus Morris, meaning the likes of Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should each pick up increased minutes. Consider Irving questionable to play in Wednesday's preseason finale against Charlotte.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Pours in 21 in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Tallies nine points in team debut•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Officially bound for Beantown•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Traded to Boston•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Contributes 26 points in Game 5•
-
Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving: Explodes for 40 points in Game 4 win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...