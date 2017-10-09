Play

Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Among several players resting Monday vs. Philly

Irving will be rested for Monday's game against the Sixers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Celtics will rest Irving, Gordan Hayward, Al Horford and Marcus Morris, meaning the likes of Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should each pick up increased minutes. Consider Irving questionable to play in Wednesday's preseason finale against Charlotte.

