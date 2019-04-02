Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Appears well rested in victory
Irving totaled 25 points (7-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes Monday against Miami.
After getting Saturday night off against Brooklyn, Irving looked sharp from beyond the arc and facilitated the basketball effectively for the Celtics in a 110-105 win. With only four games remaining before the playoffs, Irving will aim to stay hot down the stretch of the regular season.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will rest Saturday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Available, will start•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: To sit in Cleveland•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Leads charge in loss to Hornets•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Posts 36 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Plans to rest one or two games•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...