Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Appears well rested in victory

Irving totaled 25 points (7-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes Monday against Miami.

After getting Saturday night off against Brooklyn, Irving looked sharp from beyond the arc and facilitated the basketball effectively for the Celtics in a 110-105 win. With only four games remaining before the playoffs, Irving will aim to stay hot down the stretch of the regular season.