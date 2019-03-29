Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Available, will start

Irving (rest) is available and will start Friday's game against the Pacers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Irving will return to the lineup after getting Tuesday's game off for rest. In March, he's averaging 24.8 points, 8.4 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.9 minutes.

