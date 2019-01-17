Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Career-high 18 dimes in win

Irving generated 27 poitns (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

Irving dominated the Raptors Wednesday, leading a furious Celtics comeback, and recording a career-high 18 assists along the way. This all came after Irving missed Monday's game against the Nets, due to a quadriceps contusion. After three-straight sub 20-point efforts, Irving is averaging 24.6 points, 9.6 assists, five rebounds and 1.3 steals in his past three contests. Despite it being highly unlikely he'll sustain the assist production, Irving appears to have completely shaken off his early season struggles.