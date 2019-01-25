Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Cleared for Saturday
Irving (illness) will play Saturday against the Warriors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Irving missed Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, but the point guard will be available Saturday after getting some rest. He'll presumably rejoin the starting lineup, pushing Terry Rozier back to the bench. In the month of January, Irving is averaging 24.9 points, 7.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 33.1 minutes.
