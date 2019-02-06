Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Cleared to play Thursday
Irving (hip) will be available Thursday against the Lakers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Irving has dealt with a left hip strain recently, missing four of the past seven games. He'll be available Thursday, however, and he's fully expected to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup from Terry Rozier. Over Irving's past nine appearances, he's averaging 28.3 points, 9.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals across 36.2 minutes while shooting 55.3 percent from the field.
