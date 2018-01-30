Irving produced 27 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 111-110 win over the Nuggets.

The bulk of Irving's production had a bookend feel to it, as he enjoyed big first and fourth quarters. The All-Star point guard scored 10 points in the final period to help the Celtics squeak out a one-point victory after having blown multiple leads. After starting out the new calendar year with a pair of uncharacteristic sub-20-point efforts, Irving has eclipsed the mark in the subsequent eight games and has now also dished out at least five assists in six games during January. He's been red-hot from the field of late as well, shooting between 54.2 and 72.2 percent in four of his last five contests.