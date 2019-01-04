Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Could be back Monday

Irving (eye) got in a light workout Thursday and could be back as soon as Monday.

It appears that though Irving's eye was too inflamed to play Friday, the team isn't anticipating him missing much more time. More information on his status could emerge over the weekend, with a more definitive decision about his availability possibly being made after Monday's morning shootaround. In the meantime, Terry Rozier should continue starting and seeing the bulk of the minutes at point guard.