Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Could land with Nets

Irving is "preparing" to sign with Brooklyn, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

Irving made it known Wednesday that he isn't planning on exercising his $21.3 million player option for the 2019-2020 campaign, and it appears as though the Nets have emerged as the favorites to land the star point guard. While a deal with Brooklyn is far from official, this development will certainly be worth keeping an eye on.

