Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Could miss multiple games

Coach Brad Stevens implied that Irving (hip), who will not play Monday against Brooklyn, could also miss Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Stevens said Irving was "stiff and sore" after Saturday's matchup with the Warriors, so the Celtics will play it safe and hold him out Monday, while keeping a close eye on his progression throughout the week. While the injury doesn't look to be anything serious, Stevens indicated that Irving should be considered questionable leading up to Wednesday's game. "I don't anticipate it being long term," Stevens said. "But I don't know about Wednesday."