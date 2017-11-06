Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Delivers low scoring effort during Orlando blow out
Irving eked out a modest 11 points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Sunday's 104-88 lopsided win over the Magic.
The Magic were missing their top two point guards and were forced to start Jonathan Simmons at the point. The unorthodox lineup badly hurt Orlando's offense, leading to an easy win for Boston. Thus, Irving's usual heroics simply were not needed. Boston travels to Atlanta Monday night, with Irving facing a much more challenging match-up versus Dennis Schroder. Expect Irving to return to his season averages of 21 points, nearly six assists and two plus made threes.
