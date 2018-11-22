Irving contributed 22 points (9-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 117-109 loss to the Knicks.

Irving struggled from deep Wednesday night, hitting just two of nine attempts from three, but he adjusted his game slightly to hand out the ball a little more, resulting in a season-high assist total. Even on an off night, Irving still led the Celtics in scoring, so the arrow continues to point up besides the inefficient night.

