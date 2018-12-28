Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-double not enough Thursday
Irving collected 23 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 loss to the Rockets.
After attempting 33 shots on Christmas Day, Irving scaled back the shots against the Rockets, albeit maybe a little too much. Irving was extremely efficient shooting Thursday night, but just did not have the volume of attempts to compete with James Harden and the Rockets, something that surely won't be forgotten next time these teams square up.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops 40 points to sink 76ers•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores game-high 25 points in blowout•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-doubles in loss Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Leads Celtics to easy win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Pours in 38 points in 40 minutes•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...