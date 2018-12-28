Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-double not enough Thursday

Irving collected 23 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 loss to the Rockets.

After attempting 33 shots on Christmas Day, Irving scaled back the shots against the Rockets, albeit maybe a little too much. Irving was extremely efficient shooting Thursday night, but just did not have the volume of attempts to compete with James Harden and the Rockets, something that surely won't be forgotten next time these teams square up.