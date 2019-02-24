Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-doubles in loss
Irving finished with 37 points (14-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 loss to the Bulls.
Irving was basically a one-man show Saturday but was unable to help the Celtics avoid an embarrassing loss to Chicago. The Celtics actually shot the ball quite well but were simply not able to slow down the Bulls offense. A loss like this is certainly not what the Celtics would have wanted after rumors of disharmony, however, it could galvanize the team as they prepare to face the Raptors in Toronto on Tuesday.
