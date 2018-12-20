Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-doubles in loss Wednesday

Irving had 29 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, four steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 loss to Phoenix.

Irving did all he could Wednesday to avoid a loss, however, it was not enough as the Celtics handed the Suns their fourth straight victory. Since returning from a one-game absence, Irving has been on fire, scoring 38, 24, 26, and 29 points respectively. The Celtics face the Bucks on Friday in what should be an enticing matchup between Irving and Eric Bledsoe.