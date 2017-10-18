Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-doubles in loss

Irving recorded 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3PY, 2-2 FT). 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 102-99 loss to the Celtics.

Irving's first game as the new face of the Celtics did not disappoint, despite the team being rocked early by Gordon Hayward's (ankle) horrific injury early in the game. The former Cavalier took it to his former team despite coming up short, and although every player on the squad will need to figure out how to move on without Hayward, Irving will be instrumental in shouldering that load. Irving will be a chalk start in all formats against the Bucks on Wednesday.