Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-doubles in road victory
Irving totaled 19 points (7-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 104-96 victory over the Pacers.
Irving came away with 19 points and 10 assists in Friday's victory, moving the Celtics to within one victory of a sweep over the Pacers. It was certainly not the best shooting night for Irving but he was able to contribute in other ways, filling the box score in 37 minutes on the court. They will not have to wait long to try and secure the series with Game 4 leading the slate Sunday, featuring an early tipoff time of 1 pm.
