Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-doubles in thumping

Irving totaled 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 11 assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 140-115 loss to the Clippers.

Irving finished with a solid line Monday, despite the game being well and truly over by half time. Irving's ability to score the ball has never been questioned, however, his passing skills have been a point of interest for his owners over the past few weeks. In fact, Irving has three double-digit assist games in his past six outings. The Celtics will get a night off before hosting the Kings, a game in which the team will look to get back in the winners' circle.