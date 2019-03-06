Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-doubles in victory Tuesday
Irving totaled 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 128-95 victory over the Warriors.
Irving delivered another double-double Tuesday, his second such effort from his last three games. There had been apparent turmoil within the Celtics locker room leading up to this game but it certainly didn't show as they decimated the Warriors. Irving has been fantastic this season and the Celtics are still hoping to push as high as they can in the playoff race. Outside of potential rest, Irving should maintain this level of production moving forward.
