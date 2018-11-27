Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-doubles Monday
Irving dropped 26 points (10-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and five steals across 32 minutes in Monday's 124-107 win over the Pelicans.
Irving matched his season-high with five steals Monday night while also getting back over the 20-point and 10-assist thresholds for the first time in three games. His elite scoring ability and energy on defense makes him a good bet to more often than not lead the Celtics in scoring in any game.
