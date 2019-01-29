Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Doubtful for Wednesday
Irving (hip) isn't expected to return Wednesday against Charlotte, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Unsurprisingly, Irving appears likely to miss his second straight contest due to a left hip strain. Terry Rozier would likely draw the start at point guard once again if Irving is indeed ruled out. The star point guard's next opportunity to return would come Friday in New York.
