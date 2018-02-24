Irving recorded 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during a 110-98 win over the Pistons on Friday.

Irving had a solid all-around game as the team got back on a winning track Friday. He drained at least four three-pointers for the second consecutive game. Irving, who is averaging just shy of 25.0 points per game this season, has seen his scoring numbers drop slightly recently, as he's scored 21 points or below in three of his last four games.